The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.30% from the company’s previous close.

