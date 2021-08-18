hummel HIVE Pays Homage to Sports Fans for FW21

Europe’s Sneakersnstuff (SNS) and Vault by Vans have recently unveiled the latest addition to their storied relationship: an OG Authentic LX. When scheming up this collaboration, the team over at the overseas boutique discovered a print within Vans’ archive from the early 1990s. Inspired by Southern California’s beaches, in particular Venice Beach, the print struck a nerve with SNS, which has a retail location nearby. The low-top, skate-ready shoe, then, was covered with a black-and-white version of the aforementioned print, although the pattern was modified to feature illustrations of all seven of Sneakernstuff’s stores. Canvas material throughout the pair’s top-half is complemented by a faint orange “VANS” tab on the lateral vamp, while off-white vulcanized midsoles are stamped with “SNS” lettering. Underfoot, the iconic waffle outsole boasts a non-standard color that further contributes to the shoes’ light color palette. Accompanying articles of clothing sport some of the same visual details and tones.