'Final Fantasy VII' Fan Art of Tifa Lockhart With Short Hair Erupts on Twitter

Final Fantasy VII‘s Tifa Lockhart is getting some increased attention from fans after a fan recreated her look with short hair. Tending on Twitter as #TifaShortHair, everyone’s favorite female Square-Enix RPG brawler, who’s known for her long flowing hair, is being redrawn as fan art with short hair and even bob hairstyles. Started by user Strawderryst, the idea took off online and there are now numerous pieces of fan art depicting Tifa with short hair, one user even added her new look to an FFVII mod.