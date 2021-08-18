Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 14:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-19 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake Cooler, Less Smoke - Yes We`ll Take That * A cold front moving through is shifting the winds to a more north-northeasterly direction. This is improving air quality in many areas, particularly north of Interstate 80 this afternoon. This improvement will last into Thursday and possibly much of Friday. Light westerly winds may bring smoke back into the region Friday afternoon but confidence remains fairly low right now. * So far this afternoon, areas around Lake Tahoe, Carson City, the Carson Valley, and into parts of Lyon, Alpine, and Mono Counties still have significant smoke impacts from the large Caldor Fire, but there is still a chance for a bit of improvement through the evening. Monitor fire.airnow.gov for the latest smoke and air quality conditions. * This same cold front has brought some cooler and drier air to the region today as well. High temperatures this afternoon and Thursday will generally range from the mid 70s to lower 80s, about 10-15 degrees below normal. With overnight lows mainly in the 40s to lower 50s for lower elevations, it will feel quite chilly. Certainly colder compared to the hot summer we`ve had so far. * While no widespread frosts or freezes are expected in lower elevation valleys, some of the typically colder mountain valleys such as around Truckee, Bridgeport, and Loyalton may see temperatures dip to near freezing on Thursday morning.