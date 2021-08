Cardi B has spoken out in support of Lizzo after the “Juice” singer shared a tearful video in which she opened up about receiving online abuse.Lizzo and Cardi recently collaborated on the single “Rumors”, which was released last week.Appearing on a recent Instagram Live, Lizzo was seen breaking into tears, and revealed she had received racist and body-shaming abuse on social media. “People who have something mean to say about you, and for the most part it doesn’t hurt my feelings, I don’t care,” she said. “I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my...