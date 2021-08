Love Island's AJ Bunker has revealed the most surprising thing about being on the show, as well as who she thinks is playing a game in the villa. In a new interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Andrea-Jane opened up about her time on the show and what it's *actually* like behind the scenes. And what she said might surprise you. "When I entered the villa, the villa is so much smaller than I expected it to be," she revealed. "The size of the villa is surprising."