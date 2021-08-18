Town Talk: Welcome back students, teachers and staff!
For well over 30 years, the Oro Valley Police Department has had a long-standing tradition of having school resource officers in our schools. Although some of the curriculum and philosophy has changed over the years, the one thing that has always stayed constant is this community's commitment to its children. OVPD has a robust SRO program and I want to take the opportunity to showcase this amazing program and the outstanding law enforcement professionals who serve your schools, youth, teachers and.
