Home Sweet Home 2021: Homeowners can save money by switching to solar, but shine some sunlight on the details
As the average electric bill in Pima County increases each passing year, many Tucsonans wonder whether solar power would be a benefit to their home or business. Living in a city that receives more than 300 days of sunshine each year lends itself to generating copious amounts of solar power, which is cheaper to produce and deliver to the customer than typical coal energy sources. Homeowners with a photovoltaic system (PV) tend to save money on their electric bill each month while increasing their home’s value, according to research conducted by the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. A PV system transforms the energy produced by sunlight into electricity by utilizing a network of solar panels, cables and energy converters.www.tucsonlocalmedia.com
