Desert To Dos

The Standby Lear. We love a good meta-story here. This show at Live Theatre Workshop is about a cast putting on the play King Lear. But, at the last minute, the actor playing King Lear falls ill, leaving the understudy, Augie, to step up. This is, like, the role of a lifetime, and to get the opportunity to play it at the last minute is truly incredible. And this could be the last great opportunity in Augie’s long acting career. But is he up to the task? Or is it too late? Both comedic and heartwarming, this show is directed by Rhonda Hallquist and written by John W. Lowell, award-winning author of The Letters. David Johnston plays Augie, and Molly Lyons plays Anna. 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays through Aug. 28. Bonus Saturday matinee on Aug. 28. Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road. $15 for Thursday shows, $20 GA and $18 for students, seniors and military.