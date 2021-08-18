Home Sweet Home 2021: Projects around the house: Contractors, licenses, costs and quality
The past year and a half have seen multiple reasons Tucson homeowners might be interested in updating or renovating their homes. If it wasn’t the downpour from a historically rainy July, it was the strong winds and soot from last year’s major fire season. And that’s not even getting into all the time trapped at home thinking about projects to spruce up your surroundings. Of course, there are many home improvement projects that require a professional’s help. And while their time, cost and necessary materials can vary greatly, there are many resources to ensure your home-improvement project turns out picture-perfect.www.tucsonlocalmedia.com
