Aging Well: Is Your Swimming Pool the Fountain of Youth?

The Sisseton Area Community Foundation (SACF) recently donated $5,000 to the Sisseton Swimming Pool Association (SSPA) for facility improvements, including a new sand filter for the pool (pictured in the background). Taking part in the check presentation were (standing, left to right) SACF Treasurer Jane Schneider, SSPA Board Members Deb Ellsworth, Teddy Winburn, Lindy Staub, Lifeguard Levi Greseth, SSPA Board Member Joyce Deutsch, Lifeguard Mitchell Moen and SSPA Board Member David Staub. Holding the check are Dayton Bragg (left) and Hudson Bragg (right). In front are (left to right) Cash Cordie, Jared Barse, SSPA Board Member and Lifeguard Tiffany Karst, Leo Kemnitz and Dazen Neconish. The Jack & Marcella C. Adams Fund within SACF made this donation possible. The Sisseton Area Community Foundation accepts donations that are placed in an endowed fund with the South Dakota Community Foundation. SACF uses interest from these funds to make grants to non-profit organizations in the Sisseton area. For more information contact Dennis Jensen at 698-4151. ~ Courtesy Photo.