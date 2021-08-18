Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Afghan evacuation entering critical phase, military chief warns

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tHe0S_0bUy6s8x00
British citizens boarding an RAF aircraft at Kabul airport (Ben Shread/MoD/PA) (PA Media)

The operation to evacuate the remaining British nationals and their local allies from Afghanistan is entering a “critical” phase, the head of the armed forces has warned.

General Sir Nick Carter, the chief of the defence staff, said they are working with the Taliban to ensure people can leave but he warned there are “a lot of challenges on the ground”.

His warning came as MPs were returning to Parliament from their summer break for an emergency sitting, three days after the Afghan capital Kabul fell to the militants.

Gen Sir Nick said he expects seven aircraft to head to Kabul, enabling another 1,000 people to leave on Wednesday.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “There are a lot of desperate people trying to get to the airport, and subject to the situation remaining calm, which the Taliban are working hard to achieve alongside us, the system will work, we believe.

“At the moment we are collaborating with the Taliban on the ground, who are providing security.

“They are making sure that the centre of Kabul is very calm at the moment and so far we have not had reports of people finding it difficult to get to the airport.”

The UK Government has come under intense pressure over the handling of the downfall of the Western-backed government and the subsequent evacuation of British nationals and local allies.

On Tuesday night, Boris Johnson announced a new settlement scheme which will allow up to 20,000 Afghan vulnerable refugees to seek sanctuary in the UK over the coming years, with 5,000 over the next 12 months.

The PM is expected to tell MPs of the steps the international community needs to take to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan, including the immediate increase in aid to the country and the surrounding region as well as a longer-term project to support refugees.

But the settlement scheme has been criticised as falling short of what is needed, and the PM can expect to come under fire from former armed services personnel on his own backbenches as he updates MPs on the work done to mitigate the crisis so far.

During a round of broadcast interviews, Home Secretary Priti Patel said it is important to have the right infrastructure and support in place before people are resettled.

“We cannot accommodate 20,000 people all in one go,” she told Sky News. “This is an enormous effort. We can’t do this on our own. We have to work together.”

She suggested the programme could eventually be expanded, telling BBC Breakfast: “We could end up bringing many more but first of all we have to have the underpinning and the infrastructure and the support to do that.”

Ms Patel said a separate scheme to resettle 5,000 interpreters and other local staff who had worked with the British was also being extended.

“There could be up to 10,000. We are expanding categories of people,” she told Sky News.

“We are working with the MoD (Ministry of Defence) on the ground. We are working with partners on the ground to identify these individuals.”

Speaking to US President Joe Biden on Tuesday night, Mr Johnson stressed the importance of work in the region and not to lose the gains of the last 20 years.

A No 10 spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister and President Biden agreed on the need for the global community to come together to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.”

But opposition parties said this was not enough and criticised the scope of the Afghan Citizens’ Resettlement Scheme, which will give priority to women and girls, and religious and other minorities.

This proposal does not meet the scale of the challenge

Human rights groups also hit out at Government plans over immigration more widely.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, Labour’s shadow home secretary, welcomed that a scheme was now in place but said there needed to be a “more urgent plan of action”.

He said: “This proposal does not meet the scale of the challenge. Not only does that risk leaving people in Afghanistan in deadly danger, it will also undermine the leadership role Britain must play in persuading international partners to live up to their responsibilities.”

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey said the party would be calling on the Government to increase its uptake of refugees to 20,000 “over the next year”, telling BBC Breakfast: “We know it’s hundreds of thousands of people whose lives are at risk. Britain needs to play a part, with other countries, and we need to play a part urgently.”

Ian Blackford, the SNP’s leader in Westminster, said the target should be to welcome at least 35,000 to 40,000 Afghan refugees.

Since Saturday, officials said 520 British nationals, diplomats and former Afghan staff have left Afghanistan on UK military flights.

A flight carrying evacuated British nationals and Afghans landed at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire at about 11pm on Tuesday night.

It comes after the Ministry of Defence said the first flight of British nationals and embassy staff arrived at the base on Sunday night.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
87K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ed Davey
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Ian Blackford
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Taliban#British#Parliament#Bbc Radio 4#The Uk Government#Home#Sky News#Bbc Breakfast#Democrats#Snp#Afghans#The Ministry Of Defence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Related
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghan staff at US embassy trying to flee Kabul report being marked with paint by Taliban who follow them home

Local staff members who worked at the US embassy in Kabul have reported harassment at the hands of Taliban fighters on ground in their desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan. On their way out, many were spat on, cursed, almost separated from their children and some have now come under Taliban’s scrutiny as the armed group reportedly marked the house of a local embassy staff member with paint for further questioning, according to a report by the NBC news.
WorldThe Guardian

Interpreter for Australian military shot amid chaotic scenes at Kabul airport

A former Afghan interpreter for the Australian military has been shot in the leg as he tried to pass a Taliban checkpoint outside Kabul airport, in an attempt to board an Australian evacuation mission out of Afghanistan. The chaotic scenes surrounding Australia’s first evacuation flight out of the capital have...
WorldThe Guardian

Wednesday briefing: UK evacuation of Kabul enters final phase

Top story: Biden rejects pleas to continue airlift. Morning everyone. I’m Martin Farrer and these are the top stories this morning. Britain’s evacuation from Kabul is expected to end within “24 to 36 hours”, potentially abandoning thousands of Afghans, according to defence sources, as the Taliban moved to prevent them reaching the airport. It comes after the US president, Joe Biden, rejected pleas from the UK for the humanitarian airlift to continue. His decision rubbed salt in the wounds of European leaders and brought claims from Conservative MPs that the “special relationship” is over. The US military is believed to need two to three days to close down its operations at Kabul airport, leaving a small window for RAF flights evacuating those at risk from the Taliban’s takeover. All western forces are set to leave within days. Women’s rights activists and judges are among thousands of Afghans identified by British officials as being at serious risk from the Taliban but in danger of being left behind when the evacuation ends.
ImmigrationWashington Post

Refugee aid groups criticize Biden for stumbles in evacuating 'desperate' Afghans

WASHINGTON (RNS) — As most Americans absorbed the shock of the Taliban’s full takeover of Afghanistan over the weekend, officials at Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service followed the rapidly deteriorating situation with resignation, knowing it could have gone differently. In May, leaders at LIRS, one of several faith-based agencies contracted...
MilitaryRepublic

NATO chief: Afghan leaders responsible for military collapse

BRUSSELS — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is blaming a failure of Afghan leadership for the swift collapse of the country’s armed forces but says the alliance must also uncover flaws in its military training effort. Stoltenberg says “the Afghan political leadership failed to stand up” and that “this failure of...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban enter Afghan capital as US diplomats evacuate by chopper

KABUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents entered the Afghanistan capital Kabul on Sunday, an interior ministry official said, as the United States evacuated diplomats from its embassy by helicopter. The senior official told Reuters the Taliban were coming in "from all sides" but gave no further details. A tweet...
MilitaryPosted by
Connecting Vets

GALLERY: Remarkable photos show U.S. military helping Afghan evacuation

The Department of Defense released photographs of American troops aiding in the evacuation of Afghanistan as thousands of civilians flee Taliban control and violence at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The remarkable series of pictures shows Marines, soldiers, and airmen helping children, comforting infants, and escorting refugees through the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy