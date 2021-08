In response to the recent article about the imminent William Blackstone sculpture in Pawtucket:. I think the problems with this sculpture are twofold: first, it appears to be a figure of an odd man riding around on a cow while wearing a silly hat and reading a bible. It doesn’t look like a hero (Washington on horseback leading the troops) or a thoughtful leader (Lincoln seated in his Memorial) or a noble fellow to whom the city owes a debt of gratitude (no Martin Luther King). Secondly, the whole notion that one can tell any kind of complex story by carving a single figure out of stone (or soldered, crushed sheet metal) has always been a bad one. Art does something magnificent and at its best, life changing, but it is never that.