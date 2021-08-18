Humid conditions sticking around next few days
Watch out for areas of patchy fog as you head out the door, visibility could be reduced to less than half a mile in some dense patches of fog. As the morning goes on, the fog will slowly dissipate. Skies will remain partly cloudy today with a few peaks of sunshine with highs in the low 80s. The humidity today will be much more noticeable with dewpoints approaching the low 70s, which is near tropical levels. By the later part of the afternoon, a few pop-up showers will likely develop across NE Indiana and provide a brief sprinkle here or there. Showers will be scattered in nature, we will not see rain widespread.fortwaynesnbc.com
