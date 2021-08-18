Cancel
Moore County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Moore, Richmond by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 23:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 05:26:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Moore; Richmond FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR MOORE AND EASTERN RICHMOND COUNTIES At 445 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Southern Pines, Rockingham, Carthage, Pinehurst, Hamlet, Aberdeen, Hoffman, Whispering Pines, Pinebluff, Foxfire, Dobbins Heights, Taylortown, Seven Lakes, Sandhills Game Land, Highfalls, and Glendon.

