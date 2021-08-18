Flash Flood Watch issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Lewis, Livingston, Northern Cayuga by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 19:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Lewis; Livingston; Northern Cayuga; Ontario; Oswego; Wayne FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central and western New York, including the following counties, in central New York, Lewis, Northern Cayuga and Oswego. In western New York, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Livingston, Ontario and Wayne. * Through Thursday morning. * Widespread heavy rain of 1 to 2 inches with localized amounts of over 3 inches is expected as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred impact the Southern Tier to the Finger Lakes and into portions of the eastern Lake Ontario region tonight through early Thursday morning. * Runoff from heavy rain may cause rapid rises on creeks and streams, leading to flash flooding. The heavy rain may also result in flooding of poor drainage areas and low-lying areas.alerts.weather.gov
