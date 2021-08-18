Boston Dynamics' latest video shows its Atlas humanoid robot has moves like Simone Biles

The illustrious Elon Musk can be credited for many things, but the tech luminary has also been criticized for some rather unorthodox ideas, projects, and even statements. Best known for Tesla EVs, SpaceX rockets, and a Boring company, Musk is now setting his sights on what could be his most eccentric project to date, excluding the Neuralink brain chip. The man who has been publicly distrustful of AI has just unveiled the makings of a humanoid robot that, when taken together with the Starlink constellation of Internet-bearing satellites, would probably make some people worry about the future.