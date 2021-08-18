Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Agilent Technologies (A) Tops Q3 EPS by 11c, Offers Q4 Guidance

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) reported Q3 EPS of $1.10, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $0.99. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.59 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agilent Technologies#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StreetInsider.com

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Tops Q1 EPS by 14c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) reported Q1 EPS of $0.04, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.10). Revenue for the quarter came in at $193.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $173.17 million. GUIDANCE:. Elastic N.V. sees...
StreetInsider.com

Splunk (SPLK) Tops Q2 EPS by 36c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.33), $0.36 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.69). Revenue for the quarter came in at $606M versus the consensus estimate of $562.82 million.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stifel Starts Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) at Buy (correction)

Stifel analyst Brad Reback initiates coverage on Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) with a Buy rating and a price target of $12.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating coverage on Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. with a Buy rating and $12 target price, based on ~18X CY23 EV/Revenue ($91.8). Founded in 2013, Evolv offers a proprietary weapons detection system that combines powerful sensors with proven artificial intelligence, security ecosystem integrations, and comprehensive venue analytics to reliably detect threats meaningfully faster than traditional metal detectors, greatly improving customer experience and significantly reducing operating costs for the venue using the Evolv system. Looking forward, we believe the combination of a sizable TAM, ~$20B currently, with the opportunity for significant growth stemming from an expanding suite of solutions, macro trends emphasizing the need for enhanced physical security, as well as cutting edge technology that is displacing legacy security systems (i.e metal detectors), will allow Evolv to generate a ~100% top-line CAGR through FY23, while posting increased levels of profitability and expanding FCF over the coming years."
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Autodesk (ADSK) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) reported Q2 EPS of $1.21, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $1.13. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.06 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Coty (COTY) Misses Q4 EPS by 3c, Revenue Beats, Offers Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Coty (NYSE: COTY) reported Q4 EPS of ($0.09), $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.06). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.06 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Lannett (LCI) Misses Q4 EPS by 7c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Lannett (NYSE: LCI) reported Q4 EPS of ($0.19), $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.12). Revenue for the quarter came in at $106 million versus the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. GUIDANCE:. Lannett sees FY2022 revenue...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Snowflake (SNOW) Misses Q2 EPS by 49c, Revenue Beats, Offers Outlook

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.64), $0.49 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $272.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $256.54 million. Financial Outlook:. Our guidance includes...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Guess? (GES) Tops Q2 EPS by 26c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Guess? (NYSE: GES) reported Q2 EPS of $0.96, $0.26 better than the analyst estimate of $0.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $629 million versus the consensus estimate of $648.6 million. Outlook:. Given the current circumstances...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

1-800-FLOWERS.Com (FLWS) Tops Q4 EPS by 1c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1-800-FLOWERS.Com (NASDAQ: FLWS) reported Q4 EPS of $0.20, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $487 million versus the consensus estimate of $472.76 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Box (BOX) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Box (NYSE: BOX) reported Q2 EPS of $0.21, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $214.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $212.45 million.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Salesforce (CRM) Tops Q2 EPS by 56c; Raises Outlook

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) reported Q2 EPS of $1.48, $0.56 better than the analyst estimate of $0.92. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.34 billion versus the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Aviat Networks (AVNW) Tops Q4 EPS by 2c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) reported Q4 EPS of $0.45, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.43. Revenue for the quarter came in at $71.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $64.88 million.
HealthStreetInsider.com

Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Tops Q4 EPS by 1c, Offers FY Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ: PAHC) reported Q4 EPS of $0.32, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.31. Revenue for the quarter came in at $220.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $213.46 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.04), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.04). Revenue for the quarter came in at $86.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. GUIDANCE:. Zuora, Inc. sees FY2022...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

NIO Inc. (NIO) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c, Offers Q3 Guidance

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.03), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.11). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.31 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Deliveries of vehicles were 21,896 in the second quarter of 2021, including 4,433 ES8s, 9,935 ES6s and...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Electromed (ELMD) Tops Q4 EPS by 1c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Electromed (NYSE: ELMD) reported Q4 EPS of $0.04, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $9.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $9.59 million.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

NVIDIA (NVDA) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c, Q3 Revenue Guidance Beats

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported Q2 EPS of $1.04, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $1.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.51 billion versus the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. GUIDANCE:. NVIDIA sees Q3 2022 revenue of $6.8 billion, versus the consensus of $6.53 billion. Revenue is expected...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Nordstrom (JWN) Tops Q2 EPS by 21c, Offers Outlook

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) reported Q2 EPS of $0.49, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $0.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.66 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.31 million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy