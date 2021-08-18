COVID-19 vaccine mandates for fans attending Kraken games? The alternative could be worse
The likelihood of vaccination requirements for all Climate Pledge Arena patrons ahead of the Kraken's initial season appears to be nearing. And given spiking COVID-19 case rates nationwide, requiring vaccinations might be the easiest way out for the Kraken and its fans. Though no official decision has been made, people familiar with ongoing Kraken discussions say a vaccination mandate could be far preferable to another alternative looming behind the scenes.
