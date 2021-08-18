Cancel
Wyoming, MI

Brickbat: Three Bedrooms, Five Police Officers

By Charles Oliver
Real estate agent Eric Brown, his client, and the client's son, all of whom are black, found themselves handcuffed at gunpoint by five police officers while viewing a home in Wyoming, Michigan. A neighbor had called reporting that the three were breaking into the home. The three were released after Brown was able to convince police he was a real estate agent authorized to show the home. The police department said officers followed proper procedure. Brown isn't convinced. "If we walked out of there, and I'd been a white lady and her white client and daughter, they would've dropped those guns in a heartbeat," Brown said.

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

