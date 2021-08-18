Snohomish City Council, Pos. 5: David Flynn best candidate
David Flynn is the best candidate for Snohomish City Council, Position 5. He is a rational, common-sense thinker who will address the issues facing Snohomish with balance. He will listen and work well with others. He is endorsed by three current City Council members, which bodes well for us getting important city business done. His campaign efforts to personally reach more than 2,000 doors speaks highly to his work ethic, energy and community outreach.www.heraldnet.com
Comments / 0