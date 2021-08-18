COVID-19 booster shots could soon be recommended for Americans

The White House is expected to announce Wednesday that you should get a COVID-19 booster shot eight months after receiving your second vaccine shot.

Action News Jax’s Dani Bozzini spoke with two local participants of Pfizer’s booster trial Tuesday.

“I want to be protected,” explains Elwood Thompson.

That’s why the 59-year-old decided to participate in the Pfizer trial last summer. And again just a month ago for Pfizer’s booster trial.

“I didn’t really see where I had an option. It may sound dumb, but I am a negative blood, I’m Black and multiethnic, I’m in good health.”

17-year-old Anna Tupper is also deciding to volunteer, taking part in the same trials as Thompson in Jacksonville.

They are two of 200 local participants.

Tupper exclaims, “It’s better than getting COVID.”

Both have been fully vaccinated since November. Right now, it’s looking like the FDA will be advising a booster shot eight months after your second shot.

For Thompson and Tupper that would have been in July. And while they won’t yet know if they got the vaccine or the placebo, Tubber says she experienced symptoms.

“If I actually got it we’re not sure, but somewhere between the first and second dose a little bit sore, a little bit worse than the first dose but not as bad as the second dose.”

Thompson says he didn’t have a reaction to any of the shots except a sore arm.

Both won’t know if they actually got it until November. But both are hoping they have the added protection.

As a Duval County teacher, Thompson says it’s essential.

“I’m hoping I got the booster right now because with delta and who knows what the next variant will be. We lost the assistant principal at Arlington Middle School last week, which is right next to us. Lost one of our locksmiths. Teachers are dying, students are getting sick,” explains Thompson.

According to our medical expert Dr. Michelle Aquino, we could start seeing third shots being offered in late September.

Right now this booster shot will only be for those who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

