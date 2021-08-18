Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

German cabinet backs 30 billion euro flood recovery fund

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gkjmO_0bUy20rU00

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German cabinet on Wednesday approved a 30 billion euros ($35.16 billion) recovery fund for areas in western and southern Germany hit by heavy rainfall and flooding last month that took many towns by surprise despite extreme weather warnings.

Of the 30 billion euros, 28 billion will be split between the federal government and the states, a government official said. The remaining 2 billion would be provided by Berlin for infrastructure projects.

The government aims for parliament to vote the package through in September.

More than 180 people died in the country’s worst natural disaster in over half a century which also destroyed many homes, roads, railway lines and bridges.

The floods have shaken up German politics ahead of a national election in September, raising uncomfortable questions about why Europe’s largest economy was caught flat-footed and how to prepare for the impact of global warming.

Two thirds of Germans believe that federal and regional policymakers should have done more to protect communities, a survey for German newspaper Bild showed late last month.

Armin Laschet, the conservative candidate for chancellor, has seen his ratings slump since he was seen laughing on a visit to a flood-stricken town.

($1 = 0.8532 euros)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

168K+
Followers
197K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armin Laschet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Politics#Infrastructure#Germans#Bild
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

German insurers expect around 7 billion euros in storm claims

BERLIN, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The German insurance industry association GDV estimates that there will be around 7 billion euros ($8.22 billion) in claims from storms that brought catastrophic flooding to parts of the country last month, it said on Wednesday. That is up from a previous estimate of between...
95.5 FM WIFC

After wildfires, Greek PM says climate crisis demands radical action

ATHENS (Reuters) – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said wildfires that ripped through the outskirts of Athens and other parts of Greece this month underlined the need for radical shifts in behaviour to tackle global warming. Everything needed to change in order to minimise the effects of the climate crisis, he...
Environmentkelo.com

After wildfires, Greek PM says climate crisis demands radical action

ATHENS (Reuters) – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said wildfires that ripped through the outskirts of Athens and other parts of Greece this month underlined the need for radical shifts in behaviour to tackle global warming. Everything needed to change in order to minimise the effects of the climate crisis, he...
101.9 KELO-FM

After wildfires, Greek PM says climate crisis demands radical action

ATHENS (Reuters) – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said wildfires that ripped through the outskirts of Athens and other parts of Greece this month underlined the need for radical shifts in behaviour to tackle global warming. Everything needed to change in order to minimise the effects of the climate crisis, he...
Environmentb975.com

After wildfires, Greek PM says climate crisis demands radical action

ATHENS (Reuters) – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said wildfires that ripped through the outskirts of Athens and other parts of Greece this month underlined the need for radical shifts in behaviour to tackle global warming. Everything needed to change in order to minimise the effects of the climate crisis, he...
Environmentwindpowermonthly.com

Germany seals Namibia green hydrogen partnership

Germany and Namibia have closed a partnership to collaborate on green hydrogen technologies, it was announced at a signing ceremony held in Windhoek and Berlin. Namibia has been identified as a key location in a “Green Hydrogen Potential Atlas” being compiled by Germany’s Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF). The BMBF will provide up to €40 million in funding under the partnership.

Comments / 0

Community Policy