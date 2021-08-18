Lizzie Borden House is hiring a professional ghost-hunter. Apply now — if you dare
FALL RIVER — Looking for fun part-time work and ain't afraid of no ghosts? The Lizzie Borden House is looking for someone like you to join their ghost-hunting team. US Ghost Adventures, new owners of the museum and bed-and-breakfast at 230 Second St., recently advertised an opening on job site Indeed.com, looking for a part-time “paranormal investigator and ghost-hunter.” The job involves leading “ghost-hunting” tours at the home where Andrew and Abby Borden were found brutally murdered on Aug. 4, 1892 — a key tourist attraction in Fall River for fans of Lizzie lore.www.southcoasttoday.com
