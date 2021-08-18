Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fall River, MA

Lizzie Borden House is hiring a professional ghost-hunter. Apply now — if you dare

South Coast Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFALL RIVER — Looking for fun part-time work and ain't afraid of no ghosts? The Lizzie Borden House is looking for someone like you to join their ghost-hunting team. US Ghost Adventures, new owners of the museum and bed-and-breakfast at 230 Second St., recently advertised an opening on job site Indeed.com, looking for a part-time “paranormal investigator and ghost-hunter.” The job involves leading “ghost-hunting” tours at the home where Andrew and Abby Borden were found brutally murdered on Aug. 4, 1892 — a key tourist attraction in Fall River for fans of Lizzie lore.

www.southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fall River, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lizzie Borden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghost#Cat#Indeed Com#B B#Us Ghost Adventures#Tlc#Bordens#The Herald News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Cats
Related
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

discovery+ September Programming Details: ‘Curse of the Chippendales,’ Lizzie Borden Shock Doc

The September 2021 discovery+ lineup includes an in-depth look behind the scenes of Chippendales, a new Shock Doc entry focused on Lizzie Borden, and a female-focused spin-off of Street Outlaws. September’s programming schedule also includes No Responders Left Behind with Jon Stewart and Rebuilding Hope: The Children of 9/11, both recognizing and commemorating the 20th anniversary of the deadly terrorist attack which took place on September 11, 2001.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

100 Pets Arrive In Massachusetts For Adoption; ‘On The Hunt For New And Loving Homes’

NEW BEDFORD (CBS) — Dozens of pets are going up for adoption after arriving in New Bedford on a plane from New Orleans Monday. There are 100 kittens and cats, plus three dogs at the Northeast Animal Shelter adoption centers in Salem and on Cape Cod. A 13-year-old pair of chihuahuas become homeless after their previous owner died. “All of the animals were living in over-crowded shelters in New Orleans and surrounding areas—but now they’re on the hunt for new and loving homes,” the MSPCA said. 100 animals arrive in Massachusetts for adoption (Photo credit: MSPCA) They will be made available for adoption on Friday. The MSPCA is hoping that the chihuahuas and kittens can be adopted as pairs. Anyone interested in adopting the animals can make an appointment at mspca.org/adopt or neas.org/kittens.  
Nantucket, MAPosted by
FUN 107

Cape Cod Server Goes Viral for Hilarious Impression of Tourists

Chelsea Fitzgerald, a Nantucket native, is quickly gaining popularity on TikTok for her spot-on impersonations of what it’s like to work at a restaurant on Cape Cod during the summer. With close to three million views on her videos, Fitzgerald has found her comedic voice by taking her daily life as a restaurant employee and turning it into relatable humor.
TV Seriesdroidjournal.com

Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in American: New Release, Details, Trailer, and More!

The upcoming A&E series “Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America” weaves the stories of five infamous serial killers—Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer, The Green River Killer, and BTK—together into a single narrative exploring the perfect storm of what was happening in culture, communications, law enforcement, media, forensics, and technology that allowed them to proliferate and evade capture.
Westport, MASouth Coast Today

We asked you to judge Westport High's summer reading list — and you kicked off a classic

When it comes to the Westport High School summer reading list, modern-day books have beat out the classics. Earlier this week, Westport education officials agreed to discuss the summer reading lists for grades 9 to 12 after School Committee member Nancy Stanton-Cross called the selections “gloomy and heavy” and decried a lack of “classic” literature choices for some grades.
PoliticsWarren Tribune Chronicle

Gustavus house a ghost no more

GUSTAVUS — “Gray and ghostlike it stands, wind whooshing through where windows used to be. Chipmunks scurry around its ancient foundation and garter snakes find food and refuge here,” Tribune Chronicle reporter Glenn Schotten wrote of the Logan House in 1978. “Its loose, weathered siding makes passersby believe a good...
MoviesMinneapolis Star Tribune

Is the spooky stuff in 'Night House' grief? Or ghosts?

Rebecca Hall's role in ghost story "The Night House" is grueling but I guess the upside is that at least she didn't have to memorize much dialogue. There are virtually no words in the first 10 minutes of "House" and they're used sparingly in subsequent scenes, too. Director David Bruckner is more interested in images that convey loneliness: an unoccupied boat, rocking in a current; empty rooms; wind chimes that no one is around to hear.
Visual ArtSouth Coast Today

Art Beat sheds some light on the Tamara Kostianovsky exhibit at Fuller Craft Museum

“Floor Burger” is an iconic soft sculpture. Sometimes referred to as “Giant Hamburger,” it was constructed by the legendary pop artist Claes Oldenburg in 1962. Made from painted canvas and stuffed with foam rubber and cardboard boxes, it is large enough to serve as a Poconos honeymoon bed. A bright green slice of pickle sits atop it, big enough to be a pillow.
Books & LiteratureNewsday

'Billy Summers' review: Stephen King's hitman thriller is a hit

Like Stephen King's other books, "Billy Summers" is full of monsters. But they're not the paranormal type usually associated with the horrormeister. These monsters are murderers, mobsters, rapists and thieves — in short, wrongdoers of every stripe. Take the title character. Billy is a hit man who has been summoned...
New Bedford, MASouth Coast Today

Exclusive tour of Cuttyhunk's 40-year-old oyster farm at Westend Pond

CUTTYHUNK — Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Cuttyhunk Shellfish Farms continues to thrive on the island of Cuttyhunk, offering a special opportunity to teenagers and young adults to work in aquaculture. About 20 minutes from the Cuttyhunk Island Ferry port, over rough rocky terrain and tight grassy pathways choked by violent...
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why David Duchovny Was Willing To Reprise His X-Files Speedo For New Netflix Show With Sandra Oh

No matter what David Duchovny does in his career, many fans will always think of him as Fox Mulder from The X-Files — the passionate FBI agent always in pursuit of the truth. But he’s also shown over the years that he’s not afraid to go to the extreme for the sake of comedy (see: all of Californication, any cameo where he plays himself). In the new Netflix series The Chair, David Duchovny resurrected one particularly memorable moment from The X-Files in a scene with series star Sandra Oh by donning a red Speedo. You know the one. It's right above.
South Coast Today

Seaglass Theater Co. will present 'The Lure of the Sea' concert on Aug. 26

NEW BEDFORD — On Aug. 26 at 6 p.m., Seaglass Theater Company will present "The Lure of the Sea," a concert of classical vocal repertoire that highlights the relationship of fishermen and women to the sea. The performance features excerpts from Georges Bizet’s The Pearl Fishers and Emilio Arrieta's Marina, along with Spanish songs of the sea. The performance will take place at the historic Seamen’s Bethel in New Bedford.
MoviesSacramento Bee

Movie review: Bundy film ‘No Man of God’ well crafted but lacks purpose

The Ted Bundy story has already been oft-picked over, from the books of Ann Rule, to the recent Netflix film “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” starring former teen heartthrob Zac Efron as the notorious serial murderer. What more can be said about him? It seems we still need to understand why he did what he did, which is the central question of the new film “No Man of God,” directed by Amber Sealey, written by Kit Lesser, which explores the relationship between Bundy and FBI agent Bill Hagmaier, who forged a strange kind of friendship in the last years of Bundy’s life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy