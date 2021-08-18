Lizzie Borden House is hiring a professional ghost-hunter. Apply now — if you dare

NEW BEDFORD (CBS) — Dozens of pets are going up for adoption after arriving in New Bedford on a plane from New Orleans Monday. There are 100 kittens and cats, plus three dogs at the Northeast Animal Shelter adoption centers in Salem and on Cape Cod. A 13-year-old pair of chihuahuas become homeless after their previous owner died. “All of the animals were living in over-crowded shelters in New Orleans and surrounding areas—but now they’re on the hunt for new and loving homes,” the MSPCA said. 100 animals arrive in Massachusetts for adoption (Photo credit: MSPCA) They will be made available for adoption on Friday. The MSPCA is hoping that the chihuahuas and kittens can be adopted as pairs. Anyone interested in adopting the animals can make an appointment at mspca.org/adopt or neas.org/kittens.