Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Malala: 'This is a call to humanity'

By CNN
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, talks to Christiane Amanpour about the risks to women’s rights and girls’ education in Afghanistan under the Taliban.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

629K+
Followers
94K+
Post
518M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malala Yousafzai
Person
Malala
Person
Christiane Amanpour
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Related
POTUSCNN

White House fires back at McCarthy as it doubles down on domestic agenda

(CNN) — The White House is firing back at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who on Tuesday called for Democrats to halt work on their sweeping economic agenda to focus on Afghanistan evacuations. McCarthy said his call highlighted frustration, voiced by a growing number of Republicans, over administration briefings they...
Afghanistanthewestsidegazette.com

I Fear For My Afghan Sisters: Malala Yousafzai

LONDON — Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani Nobel laureate, expressed her fear for Afghan women girls after the Taliban took control of the war-torn country after two decades of US military operations. “In the last two decades, millions of Afghan women and girls received an education,” Malala wrote in an op-ed...
WorldHarper's Bazaar

Malala Yousafzai "deeply worried" about women in Afghanistan after Taliban take control

Malala Yousafzai has said she is "deeply worried" about women and minorities in Afghanistan, following the advance of the Taliban. Over the weekend, the situation in the middle eastern country escalated at a rapid pace. The majority of news outlets are now reporting that the Taliban has 'taken control' of Afghanistan, and have entered the capital Kabul, following a decades-long conflict.
Worldmymodernmet.com

Malala Yousafzai Speaks Out About the Future of Women in Afghanistan

As the world watches the Taliban take control of Afghanistan, following the pullout of American troops, people are speaking out in fear of what awaits citizens stuck in the country. In particular, the future for Afghani women is of concern, as the Taliban is known for stripping them of their rights. One woman knows all too well how the Taliban treats women and she's not staying quiet.
WorldABC13 Houston

Malala warns women, minorities in jeopardy as Taliban takes Kabul

As a chaotic situation unfolds in Kabul with the Taliban taking control, human rights activist Malala Yousafzai is expressing concern about the fate of women and minorities in Afghanistan. The Taliban has taken over the Presidential Palace in Kabul as the U.S. military uses Afghan airspace for evacuations. President Joe...
WorldShropshire Star

UN calls on Taliban to respect human rights amid Afghanistan crisis

The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting in New York on Monday. The Taliban cannot expect legitimacy in the eyes of the international community if it continues to abuse human rights, the UK’s representative to the United Nations (UN) has said. The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Two members of Congress who flew into Kabul for unannounced visit rebuked by Pelosi

Two members of Congress who flew into Kabul for an unannounced visit during the evacuation of American citizens and Afghans have been rebuked by Nancy Pelosi.US officials were stunned when Representative Seth Moulton and Representative Peter Meijer flew into the country on a chartered flight and stayed on the ground for several hours before leaving on another flight.The White House and State Department was furious as the two lawmakers did not coordinate the trip with diplomats or military commanders in charge of the often chaotic situation at the international airport, according to the Associated Press.Mr Moulton, a Democrat from...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Taliban urges women to stay home because some of their fighters ‘have not yet been trained’ not to hurt them

The Taliban has said women should stay at home to protect themselves from some of the insurgent group’s armed fighters, who are yet to be trained to not hurt or harass them. This call for women to not venture out was “temporary,” according to Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid. Some experts, however, said a similar statement was used by them when they ruled the country before in 1996.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

‘Absolutely Not’ Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) Says U.S Isn’t On Track To Get Americans Out Of Afghanistan Before Deadline

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to discuss the withdraw of U.S forces out of Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover of the country. “Absolutely not. Absolutely not. And that’s based on discussions with people who are talking to folks on the ground. That’s based on briefings that we’ve had here, which you know, I’m not going to talk about in detail, but we are not on track. And the damage, the devastation to America’s role as a superpower to America’s ability to defend ourselves, to defend our allies, the damage is incalculable. If we have now gotten into a position where we are depending upon the Taliban, which they are our enemy, depending upon them, radical Islamic terrorists to secure, to — to provide for the safe travel and safe passage of U.S. citizens — and the fact that the president of the United States doesn’t understand that, the fact that our senior military leaders aren’t being absolutely direct and clear with him, the long damage to our interest, our security, to our armed forces of any message other than, we will get our people out, if you do not allow us to get our people out you will face consequences like you cannot imagine, and — and they will be severe, and they will be swift — that is the message that the Taliban ought to be receiving, and anything else is an abdication of American leadership and authority in the world.”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

NBC cuts away as Biden began taking questions from reporters on Afghanistan following Sunday address

NBC took a strange moment on Sunday to cut away from President Biden, who addressed the nation about the ongoing withdrawal from Afghanistan as well as Tropical Storm Henri. While ABC and CBS continued with regularly scheduled programming, NBC News immediately interrupted the Peacock network with a "special report" as Biden took to the podium at the White House.

Comments / 0

Community Policy