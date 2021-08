“I wanted to be Doctor Who and I still do,” Goldberg said during a conversation at the Edinburgh TV Festival. “I think it would mean an evolution into being American and I don’t know that that’s correct for Doctor Who. I don’t know I can usurp that. As much as I love it, I love watching it still in all the iterations. There are certain things that are blatantly all English. Doctor Who is like that to me. It’s like Marmite. It’s very English and needs to stay that way.” ALSO: Goldberg slams cancel culture.