Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Twitter Trials Letting Users Report Misinformation

By Rachit Vats
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdUrI_0bUy0RR200

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is piloting an option for users to report misinformation to the but not all flagged tweets will be reviewed by fact checkers, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

What Happened: The pilot is currently being tried out in the U.S., Australia and South Korea and the social media company may add more categories to the fact-checking operation based on the results of the test.

The Jack Dorsey-led company will not review the legitimacy of each identified tweet or respond to users with updates as it does with other types of reports.

Why It Matters: Twitter and other social media companies such as Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) have been under fire for not doing enough to curb the spread of misinformation. Unlike Facebook, which has an army of outside fact checkers, Twitter’s efforts are more limited.

Twitter’s internal Trust and Safety team reviews tweets and, usually, just flags the most egregious or highest-profile offenders. A few politicians have been flagged or temporarily suspended for repeated misinformation violations, including former President Donald Trump.

Price Action: Twitter shares closed 1.41% lower at $62.88 on Tuesday.

For news coverage in French, Italian, or Spanish, check out Benzinga France, Benzinga Italia, or Benzinga España.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
12K+
Followers
68K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Misinformation#Media Company#Twitter Inc Lrb#Twtr#Bloomberg News#Facebook Inc Lrb Nasdaq#Trust And Safety#Italian#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
NFLBenzinga

Amazon's Big Cannabis Move: Why Company Drug-Test Policies Matter More Than Ever

When a drug-testing policy that affects over a million Americans gets changed, it’s a signal. In early June, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced it would no longer screen its employees for cannabis consumption in most situations. Times are changing, they said. The move by one of America’s largest employers is a meaningful one.
InternetVariety

Why Twitter Can’t Afford to Ease Up in Fake-News Fight

Twitter may not be the biggest Silicon Valley-based social media company, but it’s still struggled just as much as the big fish in keeping a lid on misinformation. For example, the German Marshall Fund of the United States earlier this year found that shares of content from deceptive sites by verified Twitter accounts reached an all-time high in Q4 2020. That same study, which was based on an analysis of NewsWhip data, found interaction with deceptive sites on Facebook leading up to the 2020 election was more than twice that leading up to the 2016 election.
InternetPosted by
IBTimes

Twitter Allows Some Users To Flag 'Misleading' Content

Twitter on Tuesday announced a new feature to allow users to flag content that could contain misinformation, a scourge that has only grown during the pandemic. "We're testing a feature for you to report Tweets that seem misleading - as you see them," the social network said from its safety and security account.
InternetCNET

Twitter's new font, Chirp, is apparently giving some users headaches

Change is never easy, and Twitter users aren't afraid to complain. Those two truisms combined on Wednesday when Twitter unveiled a new design that included a new font, called Chirp, and higher-contrast colors. Almost immediately, users began to complain -- with many saying the new font gave them headaches. (This writer is getting them too.)
InternetKCEN TV NBC 6

Twitter just changed its font — and users are upset

SAN FRANCISCO, California — If you live on Twitter, you probably instantly noticed the different font on the social media site. The new font, called Chirp, was first revealed in January and was implemented just a couple of days ago. Part of the motivation behind the change was, along with a few other improvements, to boost user experience and highlight user content better — or so they say.
InternetSilicon Republic

Twitter to revisit UI changes after user complaints

The recent change in the social network’s font and visual design had some users complaining of accidental unfollowing, eye strain and headaches. Twitter says it is revisiting recent changes made to its user interface after complaints of confusion and inaccessibility. Last week, the company rolled out a number of changes...
Internetmarketresearchtelecast.com

After numerous user complaints, Twitter is again announcing design updates

After various design updates, including the introduction of the proprietary font “Chirp” and a redesign of the “Follow” button, Twitter would like to make changes to the design again after numerous complaints. In this way, the contrasts of the buttons should also be optimized. Some users even said that the new font and the change in the follow button would strain their eyes and lead to headaches.
Internetstardem.com

Misinformation

Twitter is telling its users to report misinformation and conspiracy theories related to COVID, vaccines and election. “We’re testing a feature for you to report tweets that seem misleading — as you see them. Starting today, some people in the U.S, South Korea, and Australia will find the option to flag a Tweet as ‘It’s misleading’ after clicking on Report Tweet,” Twitter said in announcing the project.

Comments / 0

Community Policy