Tom Clyde’s comments about the withdrawal from Afghanistan reminded me, as I’m sure it did for some other Americans my age, of another withdrawal in 1975. Although sadly similar in outcomes, the losses in Vietnam approached 60,000 men and many others afterwards from PTSD and other related causes. The men and women who paid the ultimate price in Afghanistan are about 3,000 for a war that was almost twice as long. As a veteran of the Vietnam War, I honor the sacrifice of these men and women with as much respect and admiration as I do my departed comrades of an earlier era.