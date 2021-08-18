‘Nature-based’ Solution Sought For Jackknife Harbor Erosion
CHATHAM — The beach on the Chatham side of Jackknife Harbor is popular with beachgoers and paddlers, but vehicles, pedestrians and the current flowing under the new Muddy Creek bridge are threatening to erode the narrow dirt road that provides public access. Working with the Pleasant Bay Alliance and the town of Chatham, environmental consultants are proposing a means of stemming the erosion using natural marine life.capecodchronicle.com
