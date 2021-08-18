Jack Garver Remembered For His Mastery Of Watercolors
CHATHAM – Jack Garver had a German shell to thank for his art career. Wounded during the Battle of the Bulge, he was sent to a hospital to recuperate. Because he'd received a concussion, protocol required that he see a psychiatrist. That doctor noticed drawings and doodles Mr. Garver was doing and asked if he could do a few drawings for his office. A mural for the hospital followed, after which Mr. Garver was assigned a desk job in Paris. He ended up studying art in the City of Light, according to his daughter, Jan Garver Flanders.capecodchronicle.com
