Plan Board Won't Address Runway Protect Area Zoning, For Now
CHATHAM – The planning board is struggling to figure out how Chatham Municipal Airport fits in with its effort to rezone the West Chatham neighborhood center. Last week, the board declined to take on the task of developing a zoning overlay district for the airport's runway protection zone (RPZ), which overlaps the West Chatham neighborhood center. Board members said it was premature to take any action at this time and requested that the airport commission develop a recommendation for how the RPZ should be addressed in the rezoning proposal.capecodchronicle.com
Comments / 0