Mission Microwave to Continue Providing BUCs for SATCOM Transportable Terminals to the US Army
Mission Microwave Technologies, a manufacturer of highly efficient Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs) and Block Upconverters (BUCs) has received follow-on orders from a government contractor to provide Ku and Ka-band Block Upconverters (BUCs) as components of complex SATCOM transportable terminals in support of the US Army. This third order for the ongoing program is valued at $6 million. At the completion of this third tranche of BUCs, the program will be roughly one-third complete.www.everythingrf.com
