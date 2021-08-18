Mission Microwave to Continue Providing BUCs for SATCOM Transportable Terminals to the US Army

US military officials are debating whether to publicly demonstrate a new space weapon capability, according to the online publication Breaking Defense. Senior military leaders, including Gen. John Hyten, the vice-chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, have been discussing for more than a year whether to reveal a secret space weapon by providing a demonstration of its capabilities, the report says. The weapon system, the details of which remain obscure, was developed as a "Special Access Program," which is reserved for highly classified information.