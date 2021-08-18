Grilled Cheezus and Phat Ash opening in Mills 50, Yummy House Seafood Clubhouse opening soon in Dr. Phillips, and more Orlando food news
OPENINGS: The long-awaited Yummy House Seafood Clubhouse, with its menu of live seafood, Hong Kong-style dim sum and modern Cantonese cuisine, is going through final inspections and should open at Phillips Crossing by summer's end ... Nearby, New York-based Carolina barbecue chain Brother Jimmy's has opened in the former K-Town Cafe space in the Marketplace at Dr. Phillips ... 4 Rivers Smokehouse will open a SoDo location early next year in the old Freddy's spot at 3200 S. Orange Ave. ... El Potro Mexican Restaurant will open its fourth area location next month, this one in the Belle Isle Shopping Center on South Conway Road ... Hot Taco Street Taqueria, by the folks behind Don Julio Mexican Kitchen, has opened at 9680 Narcoossee Road in Lake Nona. And, yes, they offer tacos al pastor from the trompo ...www.orlandoweekly.com
