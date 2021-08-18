Cancel
2021 Creative, Marketing and Digital Talent Report has Three Words for Leadership: Value People More

SFGate
 7 days ago

ROCKVILLE, Md. (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. When looking for a new job, over 75% of job seekers put work-life balance first on their wants list, followed closely by remote work flexibility, according to a new report from Cella, a nationwide staffing, consulting and managed solutions firm. The 2021 Creative, Marketing and Digital Talent Report found that an incredible 90% of job seekers are interested in working remotely at least some of the time, and that remote work is the most desired perk candidates look for, beating out higher compensation. Over half of job seekers would also take advantage of any professional certifications, technical training and additional coaching that employers offered, validating that these services are great recruiting tools.

www.sfgate.com

