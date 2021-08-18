Cancel
Family Relationships

Mom Surprises Friend Who Desperately Needs A New Kidney With The Best News.

By Beverly L. Jenkins
Keeping secrets isn’t easy, but Carrie Kimball managed to keep hers for over a year. The New Hampshire mom knew her friend, Robert Scarborough, desperately needed a kidney to extend his life, so last year she decided to start the testing process to see if she was a match. Her daughter, Alyssa Lalmond, watched her push through COVID-19 restrictions and other obstacles, never giving up on her selfless mission to save her friend’s life.

