Derek Coleman: A 'flood' of information about London's River Thames
As you know, London is the capital of Great Britain. It’s the country’s biggest city but, if you look at a map, you’ll see it’s in an unusual position, tucked away in the far southeast corner of England. You may well wonder why the city’s founders decided to build their capitol there instead of in the middle of the country where they would have easier and faster access to the rest of it. To find the answer, we have to look at the country’s geography, and we also need to travel back in time a couple of thousand years.www.herald-dispatch.com
