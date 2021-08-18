Cancel
Prefilled Syringes: Best Practices For Using X-Ray Analysis To Assess Container Closure Integrity

By Tim Sandle
meddeviceonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe presentation of pharmaceutical preparations in the form of prefilled syringes continues to grow. The addition of drugs in prefilled insertable and disposable cartridges is driven by manufacturing economics (including the avoidance of overfill, common with dispensing into vials, which saves on product yield); clinical preference, including better accuracy of dose delivery and avoiding the cross-contamination that can occur with a separate syringe and vial;1 and an expansion of medications that can be self-administered by the patient in the home. The syringe plays a dual role in the prefilled syringe product — as a container closure system and as a delivery device.

