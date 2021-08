Hundreds of Afghans who were promised resettlement in Britain more than a year and a half ago are still in refugee camps waiting to be transferred to the UK.The Home Office is coming under pressure to transfer around 200 Afghan refugees it accepted before March 2020, but whose cases were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.Last week, the department announced that it would introduce a new Afghan resettlement scheme that would offer sanctuary to 5,000 people from the country in the first year, and 20,000 in the “long term”.But the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), which aids global resettlement,...