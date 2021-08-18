Cancel
How Will India's New Healthcare Budget Help Medical Device Manufacturers?

By Gunjan Bagla
meddeviceonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile recent news about India and healthcare has focused on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, another development deserves the attention of medical device makers. In the Indian federal government’s budget for the current fiscal year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an astounding 137% increase in spending for health and well-being, raising the annual amount to over $30 billion. Only a small portion of that increase, $4.5 billion, was attributed to the pandemic (which has since received substantial additional allocations, outside the scope of this article). This article focuses on the $8.2 billion portion of the budget allocated for the prime minister’s Healthy Indian Plan, which affects medical device developers.

