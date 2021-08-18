Cancel
People Moves: ClearPath Promotes Mudd; Beecher Carlson Adds O’Reggio

Insurance Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClearPath Mutual Insurance Company has promoted Jo Jo Mudd to Underwriting Manager. Mudd joined the company in 2010 when it was KESA, The Kentucky Workers’ Compensation Fund, as a Senior Underwriter. Most recently, Mudd held the position of Senior Underwriting Specialist. Prior to joining the company, she gained valuable. underwriting...

Beecher Carlson bolsters executive liability practice

Beecher Carlson, a specialized large account insurance broker, has announced the appointment of Andre O’Reggio to its executive liability practice as a managing director. In his new role, O’Reggio (pictured) will serve as senior advisor to Beecher Carlson clients and assist them in developing effective executive liability programs. He will report to Jane Hahn, managing director of the executive liability practice.
