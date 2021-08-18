People Moves: ClearPath Promotes Mudd; Beecher Carlson Adds O’Reggio

Chris Renzulli has joined the Partner team at Nava, a modern healthcare benefits brokerage leveraging technology and benefits innovation to tackle the rising costs of healthcare. With two decades of experience in HR and benefits — Chris will leverage his deep industry expertise to build innovative plans for employers of all sizes. With a strong focus on ownership and integrity, Chris is deeply committed to helping small and mid-size businesses provide world-class benefits at an affordable price. “I have one ultimate goal: Bring transparency and affordability back into healthcare. I seek to help small and medium businesses, which are the fabric of our economy, level the playing field. I want to live in a country where the average person is able to afford the care they need, and by joining Nava I, alongside my clients, are helping to make that a reality.” You can get in touch with Chris at chris@nava.io or visit nava.io to learn more about our mission.