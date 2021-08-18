Cancel
Lincoln County, WV

Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 03:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Lincoln FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTH CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY At 609 AM EDT, The river gauge at the Middle Fork Mud River near Griffithsville indicated that water levels have reached minor flood stage at 12 feet. At this stage, fields and low areas along the Middle Fork and the Mud River both upstream and downstream are flooded. Some locations that will experience flooding include Hamlin, Sweetland and Griffithsville. This includes the following streams and drainages Buffalo Creek, Sugartree Fork, Middle Fork Mud River, Mud River, Trace Fork, Middle Creek and Scary Creek. Flooding is occurring along the Mud River beginning at Griffithsville.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

