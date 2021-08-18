Special Weather Statement issued for Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Moore, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 00:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Harnett; Hoke; Lee; Moore; Scotland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Moore, northeastern Scotland, western Harnett, Lee and northern Hoke Counties through 530 AM EDT At 436 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pinehurst to near Hoffman. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy downpours of one to two inches of rain, with minor flooding. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sanford, Southern Pines, Carthage, Pinehurst, Aberdeen, Whispering Pines, Pinebluff, Broadway, Taylortown and Vass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH