Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harnett County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Moore, Scotland by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 00:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Harnett; Hoke; Lee; Moore; Scotland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Moore, northeastern Scotland, western Harnett, Lee and northern Hoke Counties through 530 AM EDT At 436 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pinehurst to near Hoffman. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy downpours of one to two inches of rain, with minor flooding. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sanford, Southern Pines, Carthage, Pinehurst, Aberdeen, Whispering Pines, Pinebluff, Broadway, Taylortown and Vass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vass, NC
City
Whispering Pines, NC
County
Moore County, NC
City
Aberdeen, NC
County
Hoke County, NC
County
Lee County, NC
City
Carthage, NC
County
Scotland County, NC
City
Southern Pines, NC
County
Harnett County, NC
City
Pinehurst, NC
City
Hoffman, NC
City
Sanford, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

House panel probing Jan. 6 attack seeks Trump records

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is seeking a trove of documents and communications from the Trump administration, giving the White House record keepers and other agencies two weeks to turn over information on a lengthy list of prominent people in the former president’s orbit.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open due to injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker said he “can’t sit on the sidelines anymore” as he joined the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia. He’s running with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

J&J says booster dose increased antibodies in early-stage trials

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine sharply increased levels of antibodies against the coronavirus, according to interim data from two small, early-stage trials, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. J&J has been under pressure to produce evidence of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy