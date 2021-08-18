Amber Alert update: Boy returned to mother

An Amber Alert issued for a 6-week-old boy taken from Cleveland on Tuesday has been canceled, according to police.

The Cleveland Division of Police say the boy was located in the 2700 block of Robinwood Avenue in Youngstown on Wednesday morning. The boy was returned to his mother.

The child was allegedly taken by a family friend on Tuesday at approximately 11 p.m.

The boy's mother came to Cleveland's Second District Lobby at around 11 p.m. to say that she got into a fight with the family friend and was assaulted by her.

The family friend allegedly took off in the mother's vehicle with her son.

Early information indicated the boy and the family friend were heading towards the Youngstown area.

