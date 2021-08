Ryanair continues to invest in the Swedish market by adding more destinations to Stockholm Arlanda and Göteborg Landvetter. A new route to Barcelona premiere in conjunction with the opening of the new base and close to twenty-five new routes at Stockholm Arlanda Airport later this autumn. At the same time, the Irish low-cost carrier continues to expand also at Göteborg Landvetter Airport with additional routes for the autumn, now adding Kaunas in Lithuania. Wizz Air continues to expand its network at Malmö Airport and increases service with a route to Sarajevo.