CORRECTED-Tencent second-quarter profit rises 29%

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(Corrects net profit to 42.6 bln yuan, not 33.1 bln yuan. Also corrects to above, not below, estimates.)

SHANGHAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings posted a 29% rise in second-quarter profit, a slower pace of growth after the coronavirus pandemic led to a boom in online gaming last year.

Net profit for the three months through June came in at 42.6 billion yuan, above an average Refinitiv estimate drawn from 13 analysts of 34.4 billion yuan.

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

#Yuan#Shanghai#Tencent Holdings#Chinese
