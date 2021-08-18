Football Preview: South Coast League predicted order of finish, team notes
Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now. 1. Mission Viejo: The Diablos have plenty of offensive weapons and the top offensive line but they’re inexperienced on defense. They return one starter in safety Ruben Lopez. The defense needs to grow up fast because it will take a well-rounded effort to win the title. Mission Viejo also needs to stay healthy with its brutal schedule.www.ocregister.com
Comments / 0