What you need to know for August 18, 2021

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

Here are some top stories around Kentucky and Indiana for August 18, 2021.

FORECAST: Scattered rain and storm chances stick around through the mid-week

'Significant milestone'

A multi-million-dollar modern veteran’s hospital is officially headed to eastern Jefferson County. An $840 million contract was awarded to construct the full-service hospital that will hold more than 100 beds.

The new Louisville VA Medical Center will be built on Brownsboro Road to replace the Robley Rex VA Medical Center on Zorn Ave.

The center is expected to be finished by 2025.

Park debate continues

Last night, Louisville residents gathered to share their thoughts on access to Cherokee Park’s Scenic Loop. The area was closed to vehicle traffic in 2020 and partially reopened earlier this year, but the Louisville Metro Council Parks and Recreation Committee is looking at changing the plan once again.

A market research firm has been collecting data from the community about what they want and that data will be presented to Louisville Metro Council on Thursday. After that, the council will make a decision on what’s next.

Don't fake it

Officials across the country are calling for a crackdown on fake COVID-19 vaccine cards being sold online . As more places require proof of vaccination for access, some people may see these fake cards – which are being sold for as little as $10 - as an easy way around getting the shot.

However, making or buying counterfeit cards could result in a hefty fine and up to five years in prison .

If you spot cards being sold online, you can report them to the website where they’re being sold.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES







Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .