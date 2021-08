Businesses today are more competitive than ever—constantly working to innovate and dominate a particular market. But oftentimes, businesses rush to get their products out the door without understanding what’s needed to build an offering that will truly benefit their target customer base. According to renowned innovation expert Clayton Christensen, there are over 30,000 new products introduced every year, and 95% fail. It’s not enough to just make a product for the sake of it—organizations need to build the right products by delivering value early and leveraging customer feedback.