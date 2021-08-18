Sociologist’s research shows how pets have become part of the family
DALLAS — Andrea Laurent-Simpson, an SMU sociologist and research assistant professor, argues that pets have become part of the American family. During the COVID pandemic, families have been adopting pets for emotional support. But in a new book published last month, “Just Like Family: How Companion Animals Joined the Household,” Laurent-Simpson draws on demographic trends in the household from previous years.www.post-gazette.com
