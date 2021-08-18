Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Wacker signs polysilicon supply deal with Jinko

By Max Hall
pv-magazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese solar manufacturer JinkoSolar has signed a five-year agreement to purchase 70,000 tons of PV module raw material polysilicon from German producer Wacker. Jinko announced the arrangement yesterday and stated the purchase price “will be decided based on the market price.” Based on the latest weekly average spot price for polysilicon of $26.50/kg recorded by Taiwanese analyst PV InfoLink, the supply deal would be worth $1.86 billion.

www.pv-magazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese#Jinkosolar#German#Taiwanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
BusinessCNBC

Bosch says the semiconductor supply chains in the car industry no longer work

Bosch believes semiconductor supply chains in the automotive industry are no longer fit for purpose as the global chip shortage rages on. German car giants and semiconductor suppliers should figure out how the chip supply chain can be improved, according to Bosch board manager Harald Kroeger. Semiconductor supply chain issues...
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Kokam to supply Tahiti utility with 15MW battery system to replace reserve diesel generators

South Korean lithium-ion battery system manufacturer Kokam has entered into a contract to supply a Tahiti utility with a 15 MW/10.4 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). Electricité de Tahiti (EDT), a subsidiary of ENGIE, will obtain the country’s first Virtual Synchronous Generator to replace the utility’s spinning reserve diesel generators. The move works to decarbonize and strengthen the grid while allowing for more renewable energy.
Industrypv-magazine.com

Jinkosolar is ahead of its peers in providing two sets of supply chains

Its future- forward approach includes signing polysilicon supply deals with Wacker and building up wafer plant in Vietnam. Early last year, Jinksolar revamped its overseas investment strategy in order to minimize its vulnerability to rising U.S.-China tensions over trade and technology. This strategy includes diversifying its manufacturing base and supply chain away from China, better and longer-lasting deal with contracted polysilicon suppliers worldwide, and an overhaul of the company's aim of building ecosystem.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Berenberg Green Energy Junior Debt Fund and Elgin Energy enter agreement to finance late-stage development of Elgin’s 1.36 GWp solar portfolio

Berenberg Green Energy Junior Debt Fund III will finance around 50 separate solar projects across Ireland and the UK, once the late-stage project development phase is reached. The first projects from the portfolio are expected to be Ready-to-Build by the fourth quarter of 2022. The projects will be developed to energisation by Elgin Energy through its established partnerships with third parties.
Energy Industrytheshotcaller.net

Large Scale Energy Storage Market May See Big Move | RedT, UniEnergy, Big Pawer

The Latest research study released by HTF MI “Global Large Scale Energy Storage Market” with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Sumitomo Electric Industries, Rongke Power, Golden Energy Fuel Cell, RedT, Gildemeister, H2, Inc., Big Pawer, UniEnergy Technologies & Vionxenergy etc.
Electronicspv-magazine.com

Transatlantic silicon battery tie-up promises ready-to-use EV products

An industrial partnership agreement between an American silicon battery materials producer and a Slovakian electric vehicle (EV) start-up promises to ensure a supply of customizable “drop-in ready” EV batteries for the world's carmakers. Group14 Technologies, based in Washington state, yesterday announced a link-up with Bratislava-headquartered InoBat which will enable the...
Energy Industryatlantanews.net

At a CAGR of 54.7%, Green Hydrogen Market To Reach $9.8 Billion by 2028

Green hydrogen is generated by the electrolysis of water using renewable energy sources such as wind or solar energy. Presence of favourable government policies encouraging hydrogen economies, as well as environmental concerns about rising carbon emissions from fossil fuel use, are expected to fuel demand for hydrogen. This pattern is expected to provide a future growth environment for the industry.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Bullish clean energy stocks helped maintain healthy investment levels

The $3.5 billion raised by state-owned energy company China Three Gorges Renewables and the $2.4 billion generated by Chinese solar manufacturer Longi helped the global clean energy sector raise a half-year record of $28.2 billion during the first six months of the year. The Renewable Energy Investment Tracker report produced...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Solar hybrid system is just the cup of tea for Tanganda

South African renewables company Blockpower is nearing completion of a 4.6 MWp/1.44 MWh hybrid solar-plus-storage system which will help a Zimbabwean tea company cope with patchy grid electricity. Johannesburg-based Blockpower today announced completion of the second phase of installation of the system across three agricultural estates owned by Tanganda Tea...
Energy Industrybostonnews.net

Small Hydro Power Market Is Booming Worldwide | Siemens, General Electric, Statkraft

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Small Hydro Power Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Small Hydro Power market outlook.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Encision Signs Supply Agreement With Auris Health, Inc.

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encision Inc. (PK:ECIA), a medical device company owning patented Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM®) Technology that prevents dangerous stray electrosurgical burns in minimally invasive surgery, today announced that Encision has signed a Supply Agreement ("Agreement") with Auris Health, Inc. ("Auris"), part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Venture capital support for solar blossomed during the first half

The first-half Solar Funding and M&A report published this week by Texan analyst Mercom Capital Group has offered further evidence of a bullish investment market for photovoltaics. With the consultancy having recorded $210 million of venture capital and private equity backing across 14 solar deals in the first half of...
Industrymining.com

Developing a Canadian battery metals supply chain strategy

Even before US President Joe Biden signed an executive order two weeks ago that aims to make half the vehicles sold in the U.S. zero-emission by 2030, business intelligence groups and global organizations like the World Bank were predicting explosive growth in the demand for battery metals, materials and manufacturing.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

The electric vehicle boom is pay-dirt for factory machinery makers

DETROIT, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The investment surge by both new and established automakers in the electric vehicle market is a bonanza for factory equipment manufacturers that supply the highly automated picks and shovels for the prospectors in the EV gold rush. The good times for the makers of robots...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Dubai has 298.7 MW under net metering

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has revealed that there were 6,727 buildings hosting a PV system under the emirate’s Shams Dubai net metering scheme at the end of March. These systems have a total generation capacity of around 298.7 MW. That figure indicates around 190 MW of new...

Comments / 0

Community Policy